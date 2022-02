OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A Papillion family welcomed two babies on the memorable date of 02/22/2022!

Liam and Emmett were born on 9:31 A.M. and 9:32 A.M. at Nebraska Medical Center on "Twosday."

Liam, the oldest by a minute, weighed six pounds, 12 ounces. Emmett was six pounds, four ounces.

Both babies are settling in with their parents and their big brother Christopher.

