Douglas and Sarpy County looking for breastfeeding counselors

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you’re an experienced breastfeeding mother and would like to help others going through what can be a frustrating experience for some, the Douglas and Sarpy County Health Departments are looking for breastfeeding counselors.

The Douglas County Health Department said applicants must have successfully breastfed at least one baby for six months or more and current or previous WIC participants are preferred.

The position is part-time at 14 to 18 hours a week pays $12 per hour.

The department also said being a bi-lingual applicant is a plus.

At this time, three positions are available.

The work would be carried out by phone, text and email at home and in the WIC office.

For more information and to apply, visit the Sarpy/Cass Health Department website .

The Douglas County Health Department also has resources for mothers who need guidance on breastfeeding on its website .

