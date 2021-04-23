Douglas Co. drill team member charged for alleged sexual assault of young girls

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A Douglas County woman is being held at the department of corrections for several charges related to the alleged sexual assault of girls as young as nine years of age according to court documents.

The suspect, 23-year-old Brittianee Bates, faces the following charges according to Douglas County court records:

First-degree sexual assault of a minor – Class two felony

First-degree sexual assault – Class two felony

First-degree forcible sexual assault – Class two felony

Intentional child abuse with no injury – Class 3A felony

Intentional child abuse with no injury – Class 3A felony

In the court documents, a young girl detailed a 2018 overnight visit to Bates’ residence during which she said the suspect asked her to sleep in the same bed. Early in the morning, after the two had been woken up by Bates’ baby, the girl said Bates pulled down her pants and sexually assaulted her in the kitchen.

A report of the incident was made two years later in December of 2020.

Last December, another girl made a similar report of an incident that she said occurred about seven years prior when she was approximately nine years of age.

The girl alleges that she and Bates were watching a movie with other girls during an overnight visit. When the other girls had fallen asleep, the girl said Bates asked her if she wanted to go downstairs and the two ended up in the kitchen.

At this point, the girl alleged that Bates asked her if she “ever looked at a girl” and whether she had “thought about being gay.”

After the questions, Bates allegedly told the girl she wanted to do something with her and began touching her between the legs and eventually orally assaulted the girl.

After that, the girl then said Bates switched roles, saying she wanted the girl to do the same to her. After the girl told Bates she wanted to stop, she said Bates stated “Don’t tell anyone or we won’t be able to be friends.”

The same girl reported another incident during which she alleged Bates put on porn when three girls were present encouraged and engaged in sexual acts with the girls.

A possible third victim is listed in the court documents.

Bates’ bail is set at 10% of $510,000. Her next court appearance is scheduled for April 27, 2021.

This is a developing story.

