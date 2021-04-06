Douglas Co. Election Commission preps for Omaha city primary

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — 3 News Now reporter Kent Luetzen was at the Douglas County's Election Commission Tuesday morning where they are gearing up for a busy day.

They are expecting a historic turnout for the Omaha city primary election.

Douglas County Election Commissioner Brian Kruse said he's expecting about a 30% voter turnout which would be historic as the average turnout for a city primary is about 20%.

Kruse said he expects a larger turnout this year thanks to a very “exciting” presidential election back in November.

This will be the first election since the presidential election, which sparked misinformation about voter fraud and election integrity.

Kruse said in the weeks following the November election, the commissioner’s office saw a big spike in residents calling with questions about election results and election security.

“We just try and reassure them that we do have the proper procedure in place. Here in our office, you have to request a ballot, we do not automatically mail ballots. We have two people of varying parties empty the drop boxes, we have cameras on our drop boxes, this facility is obviously very secure,” Kruse said.

Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Douglas County residents can make their voice heard on which candidates they would like to see move forward.

The top two candidates in each of the city council races and the mayoral race will go head to head in the May election.

Kruse said each of the polling places will have masks and hand sanitizer for voters to stay safe.

Additionally, 3 News Now reporter Jon Kipper gave us a look at the race this morning in the above video.

