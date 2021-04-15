Douglas Co. reporting higher-than-average vaccination rate

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a release from the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD), 31.4% of residents are fully vaccinated. The national average for fully vaccinated individuals is 22%.

For residents who are wanting to be vaccinated, the DCHD said walk-ins are welcome at several locations today, including the 35th and L Street location until 7 p.m. and the Abide Omaha location until 7:00 p.m.

You can sign up to be vaccinated and find more information about DCHD clinics by visiting douglascountyhealth.com .

The DCHD is also reporting an additional 165 cases of the virus among area residents, bringing the community’s total to 69,174.

No new death certificates were reported so that number remains at 685.

Other data from the department:

During the past week, K-12 schools have reported 103 cases including 16 staff and 87 students.

There are 167 individuals being quarantined and 204 people who are self-monitoring.

DCHD reports 61,840 residents have recovered from COVID-19.

According to the most recent local hospital report received yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon: Medical and surgical beds were at 80% occupancy with 296 beds available and adult ICU beds are occupied at a 69% rate with 104 beds available. There were 110 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 36 of them receiving adult ICU level care. There are also five more persons of interest (generally waiting for test results). Fourteen individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.



