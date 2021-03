OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Wednesday, the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) reported 171 more cases of COVID-19 in the area and no new deaths related to the virus.

With the new cases, the county’s total is at 66,675 while deaths remain at 682.

The department said 60,641 residents have recovered from the virus.

