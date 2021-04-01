Douglas Co. reports an uptick in COVID-19 cases; numbers have been rising steadily this week

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Thursday, the Douglas County Health Department reported an uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases with 262 — bringing the community’s total to 66,937 since the start of the pandemic.

On Wednesday, the department reported 171 more cases and on Tuesday it reported 128 new cases.

The department didn’t receive any new death certificates related to the virus so the total remains at 682.

Other data from the department:

Over the past 14 days K-12 schools have reported 122 cases of COVID-19 including 31 staff and 91 students.

There are 235 individuals in quarantine and 539 people are self-monitoring.

The number of residents who have recovered from COVID-19 now rests at 60,674.

