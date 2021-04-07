Douglas Co. reports recent increase with 236 more COVID cases and one more death

ON WEDNESDAY, the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) reported 236 additional cases of COVID-19 and one more death related to the virus. — On Wednesday, the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) reported 236 additional cases of COVID-19 and one more death related to the virus.

With the additional cases, the community’s total now stands at 67,797 since the pandemic began in March of 2020.

The additional death was that of a man older than 85 and brings the community total to 685.

The department said the number of residents who have recovered from the virus is now up to 61,091.

Other data from the department:

According to the most recent local hospital report received Tuesday afternoon, medical and surgical beds were at 76% occupancy with 366 beds available and adult ICU beds are occupied at a 75% rate with 85 beds available.

There were 102 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 38 of them receiving adult ICU level care.

There are also three more persons of interest (generally waiting for test results).

Thirteen individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The DCHD wants to remind people that vaccinations are available to anyone who is 16 years of age or older. Only the Pfizer vaccine is available to people who are 16 or 17 years of age while Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available to anyone 18 or older.

