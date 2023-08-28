Douglas Co. sees uptick in COVID cases as kids head back to school: 'This is just part of our landscape now'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — As summer winds down and kids head back to school, cases of COVID-19 are up.

“We are in fact seeing an uptick in cases here in Douglas County,” said Dr. Lindsay Huse, director of the Douglas County Health Department.

The virus’ newest variant, EG-5 is the predominant strain.

The spike has brought back COVID-19 restrictions and mask mandates in other parts of the country, hospitalizations are also up, but it’s a different story here at home.

“Luckily we’re not seeing that kind of severity here,” said Dr. Huse. “Our hospital count remains very low, we don’t have anyone on a ventilator which is fantastic.”

Dr. Huse doesn’t expect to reinstate any mask mandates here in Douglas County.

Omaha Public Schools cited their health and safety protocolswhich leaves face coverings optional and encourages vaccinations.

Dr. Huse says we can expect more cases of COVID-19, along with the Flu as we head into the fall, and calls it par for the course.

“This is just part of our landscape now,” said Dr. Huse. “It’s something the health department is continuing to keep an eye on.”

Dr. Huse said Douglas County will have updated booster shots available sometime in September, she recommends proper handwashing and staying home if you’re sick.

The latest COVID -19 and Flu information can be found at the Douglas County Health Portal.

