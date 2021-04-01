Douglas Co. sends out property tax scam warning

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Treasurer’s Office said it has been informed that some taxpayers are receiving “angry phishing letters about unpaid or delinquent real estate tax.”

The treasurer’s office is asking anyone who receives the letters to not respond to them and not to call the number listed.

If you are unsure whether your taxes have been paid, the office asks residents to call (402) 444-7103 for assistance.

You can also visit any of the Douglas County Treasurer’s Customer Service Center locations for assistance:

North Customer Service Center, 7414 N. 301h Street

South Customer Service Center, 4202 S. 50th Street

Midtown Customer Service Center, 411 N. &4th Street

Maple Customer Service Center, 15335 \Vest Maple Road

Millard Customer Service Center, 5730 S. 144th Street

