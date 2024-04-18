Watch Now
Douglas County affected in statewide partial 911 outage

Douglas County provides alternate phone number for emergencies
Posted at 10:42 PM, Apr 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-17 23:42:29-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska is experiencing statewide partial outages of 911 services due to issues with Lumen and CenturyLink.

We confirmed with a Douglas County official that the outage is also being experienced in this county. Callers experiencing the outage will hear a fast busy signal after dialing 911.

If you are in need of emergency assistance and experience this busy signal, hang up and call 402-444-5802 in order to reach a Douglas County dispatcher.

