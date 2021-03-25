Douglas County announces new vaccination clinic, reports new cases

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Thursday, the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) reported 139 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths related to the virus. It also reported an additional vaccination clinic happening next week in South Omaha.

The new clinic will open on Tuesday, March 30 in the Stockyards Plaza which is located at 36th and L Streets.

People can make appointments at the site by visiting www.douglascountyhealth.com or by calling (402) 444-3400 if in need of assistance.

Vaccinations are now open to county residents who were born in or before 1966.

With the additional cases, the community’s total is now at 65,893. Deaths remain at 682.

The number of county residents that have recovered from the virus is now at 60,237.

Additional date from the department:

According to the most recent local hospital report received late yesterday, medical and surgical beds were at 81% occupancy with 281 beds available and adult ICU beds are occupied at a 69% rate with 115 beds available.

There were 73 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 27 of them receiving adult ICU level care.

There are also six more persons of interest (generally waiting for test results). Seventeen individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) has targeted the county’s most vulnerable individuals in rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine and the plan is working. Around 84% of the COVID-19 related deaths in Douglas County have been suffered among residents 65 years of age and above, so vaccination efforts locally and statewide have focused on protecting that population.

To date, nearly 82% of the 65-and-up population have received at least one dose of the COVID19 vaccine, and just more than 58% of the county’s population in that age group is fully vaccinated. As pointed out in a recent article by The Associated Press, targeted and focused rollout plans have succeeded in vaccinating more people, and in Douglas County, we have vaccinated the most vulnerable. DCHD expects to continue that plan as more age groups will soon become eligible.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department also provided a COVID-19 update today:

Lab-confirmed cases reported today: 52



Total number of cases: 29,344



Deaths reported today: 1, a man in his 70s who died at home



Total number of deaths: 225



Recoveries: 16,593



Weekly positivity rate:



March 14 through 20: 4.4 percent

March 21 through 25: 4 percent

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 15 with nine from Lancaster County (one on a ventilator) and six from other communities (one on a ventilator).



Risk Dial: mid-yellow, moderate risk of COVID-19 spread



Vaccinations administered:



Initiated vaccinations (first doses): 99,825

Completed vaccinations (second doses and J&J vaccine): 51,406

This week’s clinics: Lancaster County is moving into Phase 2A, which includes people ages 50 through 64. LLCHD encourages people in this age group to register at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov [app.lincoln.ne.gov].



Thursday, March 25, Pinnacle Bank Arena – first doses for residents age 59 and older, educators, childcare providers, grocery, food processing and transportation workers

Friday, March 26, Pinnacle Bank Arena – second doses for residents age 70 and older and some educators.

