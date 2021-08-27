Douglas County announces the death of two unvaccinated COVID patients

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Friday, the Douglas County Health Department reported the COVID-19-related deaths of two unvaccinated people in Douglas County. The deaths include a man in his 70s and a woman in her 30s.

RELATED: DHM to take effect Monday in Nebraska will limit some elective surgeries; cut red tape for medical workers

With the additional deaths, the total since the pandemic began in March of 2020 is now up to 747.

An additional 208 cases were also announced bringing the total to 77,473 in the county.

Other data from the department:

According to the most recent local hospital report received yesterday (Thursday) afternoon: Medical and surgical beds were at 86% occupancy with 203 beds available and adult ICU beds were occupied at an 83% rate with 54 beds available. There were 170 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 51 of them receiving adult ICU level care. Four pediatric patients were confirmed among the hospitalized individuals. There were four additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results), with one potential pediatric case among them. Twenty-seven individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Vaccination clinics happening this weekend: Farmer’s Market, Old Market City Parking Garage, 1011 Jackson St., 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Eagles Nest Worship Center, 5775 Sorensen Pkwy, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Claire Memorial United Methodist Church, 5544 Ames Ave., noon- 4 p.m. Memorial Park Concert, 6005 Underwood Ave., 5- 8 p.m.



The following was also provided by the department:

The Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) is hoping everyone can enjoy tomorrow’s Memorial Park Concert – a great annual city celebration. There are just a couple things DCHD asks you to do if you are going to go see The Firm, Wyclef Jean, and Elvis Costello and the Layabouts.



Please consider wearing a face mask in what we expect will be a very large crowd. As much as possible, maintain some space between your family and the other people around you and wash your hands frequently or use hand sanitizer. Be considerate of your fellow concert attendees. If you have time, and are not vaccinated, please consider getting the COVID-19 shot and look for our vaccine van in the park.



It is also expected to be extremely hot – so pay attention to how you feel, drink lots of water and do what you can to keep cool

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.