Douglas County Assessor/Register of Deeds closed for walk-ins until further notice

Posted at 4:04 PM, Aug 27, 2021
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a release from the Douglas County Register of Deeds Office, the office located at 1819 Farnam Street will be closed for “all walk-in traffic until further notice.”

The office said, “If an individual has a document(s) to record, please mail it and the proper recording fees to Douglas County Assessor/Register of Deeds, 1819 Farnam St., Room H-09, Omaha, NE 68183.”

No explanation was given for the walk-in restriction.

