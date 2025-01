Walt Peffer, Douglas County Assessor, has died, his office announced Monday. The announcement said he had a short bout with cancer.

Peffer, 78, was elected in 2022, but had spend decades working in local government prior to that, including as Chief of Staff to four Omaha mayors.

He was an Army veteran, who served in Vietnam, according to his office.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.