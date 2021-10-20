Douglas County Attorney candidate lays out plan if elected

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Democrat Dave Pantos is throwing his hat in the race for Douglas County Attorney. Pantos spent seven years leading Legal Aid Nebraska, a group that offers legal help for those who may struggle to afford it.

On Wednesday, Pantos laid out his plan for the office if elected.

"I will work to reform and improve our county attorney's office,” he said. “This will include ending prosecution of low-level marijuana possession, changing metrics of evaluation to focus on crime reduction, not increased incarceration and immediate review of policy and practice with a focus on racial justice."

Current Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine is running for re-election as a republican.

