Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine launches re-election campaign

Nati Harnik/AP
Douglas County prosecutor Don Kleine testifies at the Judiciary Committee in Lincoln, Neb., Wednesday, March 13, 2013 against a proposal to abolish the death penalty in Nebraska. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Don Kleine
Posted at 4:26 PM, Sep 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-09 17:26:55-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Don Kleine has served as the Douglas County Attorney since 2006 and is seeking to continue his tenure. This time he’ll be running as a Republican though.

“Over nearly 15 years as county attorney I’ve fought every day to pursue justice and I’m excited to launch my re-election campaign to continue protecting the citizens of Douglas County.” said Kleine. “My mission has always been clear; to do what’s right, to serve justice, and to make Douglas County a better, safer place for all people.”

During most of Kleine’s time in office, he was a registered Democrat but switched parties last October following criticism related to the James Scurlock case.

The announcement was made on Thursday via a press release from Kleine’s office.

