Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Douglas County board aiming to tackle county mental health issues with ARPA funds

items.[0].videoTitle
On Monday, the Douglas County Commissioners discussed federal relief funding it hopes to use for mental health services.
Posted at 6:39 PM, Nov 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-08 19:39:54-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday, the Douglas County Commissioners discussed federal relief funding it hopes to use for mental health services.

Last week, the board approved money from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) for various mental health programs. Today board members raised questions about distributing the funds to different county departments, including corrections.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the board is set to vote on a $75,000 consulting contract with Deb Anderson, an area mental health provider, to assist in the assessment of the county's mental health needs.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018