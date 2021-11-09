Douglas County board aiming to tackle county mental health issues with ARPA funds

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday, the Douglas County Commissioners discussed federal relief funding it hopes to use for mental health services.

Last week, the board approved money from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) for various mental health programs. Today board members raised questions about distributing the funds to different county departments, including corrections.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the board is set to vote on a $75,000 consulting contract with Deb Anderson, an area mental health provider, to assist in the assessment of the county's mental health needs.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.