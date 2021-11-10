Douglas County Board honors Omaha WWII veteran for heroism; recognition for vets of color overdue

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Veterans Day is Thursday but one Omaha man's service and heroism are already getting extra attention. The Douglas County Board passed a resolution recognizing the service of Charles Jackson French.

RELATED: Black WW2 hero's story of pulling 15 men to safety through shark-infested waters gets a new audience

Black WW2 hero's story of pulling 15 men to safety through shark-infested waters gets a new audience

In 1942, French rescued 15 of his injured shipmates by pulling them by a rope around his waist through shark-infested waters for eight hours.

"As it says in the resolution, Mr. French got honored for this, but it was one of these kinds of acts that are numerous around the country where individuals of color, because of the times, they're not getting recognized in that moment in time for it,” said Douglas County Commissioner Chris Rodgers. “Talking to the clerk about this, we talked with some individuals in the community and thought it would be good to lift this up closer to Veterans Day."

Earlier this year, all three Nebraska congressmen introduced a resolution to change the name of the Benson post office to honor Charles Jackson French.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.