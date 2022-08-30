Douglas County Board of Commissioners approves funding for LGBTQ+ center

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Tuesday the Douglas County Board of Commissioners approved ARPA funding for an LGBTQ+ center focusing on mental health services.

The board approved more than $228,000 to "Omaha for Us".

Johncarl Denkovich, the executive director of the organization says they're grateful for the funding as Omaha is one of only seven of the top 50 U.S. cities without a center like this.

"This proposal will specifically be used to accommodate office space for therapists, pay therapist salary and benefits and then really be able to give us the tools to make a difference in the community for those who are seeking behavioral health care support," said Denkovich.

"Omaha for Us" is looking for a space to provide these services and campaigning to raise additional funds. They hope to open a temporary space by the end of the year.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.