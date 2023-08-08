Douglas County Board of Commissioners vote to delay opening of new juvenile justice center

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Board of Commissioners voted to delay the opening of the new Youth and Family Support Center on Tuesday.

The commissioners also removed language from the resolution that related to the capacity of 54 juvenile residents. There are concerns among law enforcement and some members of the community that 54 beds are not enough.

The new Youth and Family Support Center was originally scheduled to open on January 1, 2024.

