Douglas County Board of Health responding to city council's decision-making proposal

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Board of Health is responding to the Omaha City Council's proposal that could change the decision-making power for future epidemics in Omaha.

Under the new proposal, a special epidemic health director would make recommendations that the mayor or the city council would have to approve or reject.

The topic came up at Wednesday’s Douglas County Board of Health meeting.

The board heard concerns that the move is politically-motivated and could take decision-making away from public health experts.

"I think it's absolutely true that the health director must be in a position where they can act, and act quickly. Delays do cost lives and also just illness and morbidity. Particularly important for vulnerable populations," said Dr. Alice Sato, Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist at UNMC.

The Omaha City Council will have a public hearing about the ordinance on March 29 and is set to vote on April 5.

