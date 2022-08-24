Douglas County Board partners with Creighton to assess affordable housing

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Tuesday the Douglas County Board partnered with Creighton on a potential affordable housing project.

Three unused buildings near 29th and Burt will be studied further to see if there is potential to convert them to affordable housing.

“If the feasibility study pans out they’ll probably be a request for a bigger pot of ARPA money for a bigger project,” said board member Chris Rodgers.

Rodgers said it’s likely the buildings would be demolished to make way for new homes and that study should take less than three months.

