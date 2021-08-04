Douglas County Board seeking public input for use of American Recovery Plan Act Funding in Ralston

RALSTON, Neb. (KMTV) — A few weeks back, the Douglas County Board announced more than $110 million in additional relief funds aimed at boosting the economy over the next two years as part of the American Recovery Plan Act. On Thursday, Douglas County Board Health & Human Services Committee will be holding a live forum seeking input from the community on how to put that money to work.

The event will be held from 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM at the Ralston City Council Chambers, 5500 S 77th Avenue.

Virtual participants can attend via zoom .

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.