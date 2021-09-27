Watch
Douglas County burn ban in effect for Monday

A burn ban is in effect for Douglas County due to unseasonably warm temperatures and the potential for gusty winds.
Posted at 4:53 PM, Sep 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-27 17:53:52-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Fire Department announced on Monday that a burn ban was in effect starting at 7 a.m.

For more information see the OFD burn policy here.

