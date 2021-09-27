Douglas County burn ban in effect for Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Fire Department announced on Monday that a burn ban was in effect starting at 7 a.m.

A burn ban has been issued for Douglas County as of today, 9/27/21 at 0700 hours. All burn permits will remain suspended until the ban has been lifted.



Click here to view OFD's Burn Policy:

English: https://t.co/2zOiZyUkBG

Spanish: https://t.co/VXnYjCfCx8 pic.twitter.com/GKXLKDaoPV — Omaha Fire Department (@OmahaFireDept) September 27, 2021

For more information see the OFD burn policy here.

