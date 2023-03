OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) — Joel Sacks, the fire chief from Ponca Hills, released a statement for the county:

"The Douglas County Fire Chiefs have placed a county-wide burn ban into effect for Wednesday, March 15. The ban is due to the forecast of warm, windy and dry weather. The ban will be rescinded effective Thursday, March 16."

