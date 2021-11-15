Douglas County committee meets to discuss changes in community assistance programs

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday, the Douglas County Health and Human Services Committee met to review guidelines for the general assistance it provides the community.

Officials say they’re making a few changes to make the assistance programs more user-friendly.

“Typically, the changes in our guidelines have been pretty small and it has evolved around increase in rent and that’s typically the feedback we get. I haven’t received any feedback yet this year,” said a member.

The Resources offered include rent and mortgage assistance, vouchers for food and clothing and transportation service.

A time for the public to comment on the proposed guidelines changes will happen during a Douglas County Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 23.

The board must review the guidelines on a biennial basis.

