Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Douglas County committee meets to discuss changes in community assistance programs

items.[0].videoTitle
Officials say they’re making a few changes to make the assistance programs more user-friendly.
Posted at 5:33 PM, Nov 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-15 18:33:47-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday, the Douglas County Health and Human Services Committee met to review guidelines for the general assistance it provides the community.

Officials say they’re making a few changes to make the assistance programs more user-friendly.

“Typically, the changes in our guidelines have been pretty small and it has evolved around increase in rent and that’s typically the feedback we get. I haven’t received any feedback yet this year,” said a member.

The Resources offered include rent and mortgage assistance, vouchers for food and clothing and transportation service.

A time for the public to comment on the proposed guidelines changes will happen during a Douglas County Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 23.

The board must review the guidelines on a biennial basis.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018