Douglas County committee provides update on family resource center

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Plans to develop a new family resource center in Douglas County are moving forward. On Tuesday, the Douglas County Health and Human Services' Child and Youth Services Committee talked more about where the project stands right now.

The committee is working to finalize communication plans in the coming months.

"Starting in December through February, it's really working on finalizing the communication plan, education participation, the branding, website, logos...all of that. But, the second key thing during that time is to meet with key program partners to explain the purpose, answer questions, identify ways to work together,” said one committee member.

Officials say the county will not operate the center and a separate nonprofit would lead it.

