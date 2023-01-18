Watch Now
Douglas County Corrections Center reports death of inmate

Posted at 10:46 PM, Jan 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-17 23:46:42-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Department of Corrections reported the death of an inmate on Tuesday. The inmate was identified as 45-year-old Anthony Robinson.

"At 2:48 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, Mr. Anthony Robinson was found unresponsive in his cell. Live-saving care was immediately initiated by Corrections personnel and continued by the Omaha Fire Department. Mr. Robinson was declared deceased by Omaha Fire personnel at 3 p.m. The Douglas County Department of Corrections offers our sincere condolences to Mr. Robinson's loved ones," Mike Myers, director of the Douglas County Department of Corrections.

Officials did not issue any further comment pending the resolution of a grand jury investigation as required by state law.

Robinson's charges included assault of an officer, two counts of assault of a healthcare worker, disorderly conduct, and assault and battery.

