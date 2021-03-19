Douglas County Corrections inmates vaccinated at Friday clinic

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Friday, the Douglas County Department of Corrections held its first vaccine clinic. Two-hundred inmates received the Johnson & Johnson one-dose version of the vaccine.

Since the average length of stay for an inmate is four weeks, organizers said the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is the best choice for them.

The jail is prioritizing inmates with chronic health conditions and those who are older.

Director of Corrections Michael Myers said 90% of inmates walk back out into the community when they are released, so offering inmates the vaccine is a preventative measure for the community.

“We have housing units that hold anywhere from the mid-30s to the upper 60s of individuals in one living space so this is a high-risk environment no matter how much we do to try to mitigate the risk,” he said.

About 16% of Douglas County inmates were vaccinated Friday. The goal is to eventually be able to offer the vaccine to all inmates at intake.

