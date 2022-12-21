Douglas County Corrections officers receive major wage increase

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Corrections officers working at the Douglas County Jail got a major bump in pay on Tuesday.

The county board approved to jump in the pay by nearly $7 an hour going to $30 an hour. This is one of the highest wages for any corrections officer in the country.

Douglas County Corrections Director Mike Myers tells 3 News Now they've been around 60 officers short of where they'd like to be and the extra pay will help.

"It is in a dollar figure that should get the attention of people looking to enter this profession, looking for a fresh start in this profession. It is a very difficult profession to practice and survive and thrive in," said Myers.

He also emphasized the jail has been safe but many officers were on mandatory overtime. Myers says this makes the jail safer.

