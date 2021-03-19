Douglas County COVID-19 death total up to 679; 77 new cases reported

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Friday, the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) reported 77 more cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths related to the virus.

With the additional cases, the county’s total is now up to 63,369 since March of 2020.

The additional deaths include a woman in her 60s and a woman in her 80s and that brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 679.

The department also said 59,707 people have recovered from the virus.

