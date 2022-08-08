Douglas County death investigation after body found near 75th and Rainwood Road

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Sunday, Douglas County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the area of 75th and Rainwood Road for a death investigation.

According to the sheriff's office: "Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the reporting party who had located a human body on the side of Rainwood Road. The identity of the person is known but is not being released until the family has been notified."

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should call the tip line at (402) 444-6000.

