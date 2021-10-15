Douglas County Democrats rally and raise funds at Make Nebraska Blue Again BBQ

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Thursday, the Douglas County Democrats invited the community out for a barbecue dinner to raise money and show support for candidates making a run in upcoming elections.

CJ King, Chair of the Douglas County Democrats, said it was a chance to hear from members of their party and the candidates.

"They're worried about work, coming out of this pandemic,” said King. “The job numbers are very encouraging, I think they're looking at the economy as being pretty good, particularly here in Nebraska and Douglas County.”

The event happened at the Omaha Firefighters Hall off 60th and Grover Streets.

