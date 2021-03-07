Douglas County Department of Corrections announces inmate's death

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - The Douglas County Department of Corrections announced the death of an inmate on Sunday.

Officials said 59-year-old Pah Leh was found unresponsive in his cell just before 5 a.m. Sunday. Lifesaving measures were attempted but Leh was pronounced dead.

Leh was booked into jail on March 4, 2021 on charges of terroristic threats and use of a weapon to commit a felony. He was being held without bond.

A grand jury investigation into the death is required by state law.

