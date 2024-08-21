Douglas County Department of Corrections breaks ground on mental health facility

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Officials from the Douglas County Department of Corrections officials broke ground on a mental health facility intended to provide a positive environment for incarcerated individuals dealing with mental health issues.

The soon-to-be mental health facility will have 80 beds and will be used to provide safer and more effective treatment for inmates. Mike Myers with the Department of Corrections says this facility is needed to make sure inmates are getting the help they need.

"Many challenges remain, but today marks a turning point towards a better future for the Douglas County Department of Corrections. And indeed a better future for the entire Douglas County community," said Myers.

The project is expected to cost $34 million and construction will begin this fall. The facility is expected to be completed in two years.

