Douglas County Department of Corrections inmate dies after being found unresponsive

Posted at 12:47 PM, Oct 29, 2021
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a release from the Douglas County Department of Corrections, an inmate who came to it on Oct. 26 has died while in custody.

"At about 2:45 p.m. on October 26, 2021, Mr. Jason Porter, an incarcerated individual, was found unresponsive in his cell,” said Douglas County Department of Corrections Director Mike Myers. “Lifesaving care was immediately initiated by Douglas County Department of Corrections staff and continued by Omaha Fire Department personnel who transported Mr. Porter to a local hospital. Mr. Porter died on October 28, 2021. Mr. Porter was booked into jail on August 25, 2021. He was charged with seven counts of sexual assault on a child and one count of child abuse. The Department of Corrections extends our sincere condolences to Mr. Porter's family and loved ones."

A grand jury investigation will be carried out to investigate Porter’s death in accordance with state law.

Porter was 42 years old.

