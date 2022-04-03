Douglas County Department of Corrections remembering staff member killed in fatal crash

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Mike Myers, director of the Douglas County Department of Corrections issued the following statement Sunday confirming Sara Zimmerman was a staff member of DCDC.

37-year-old Zimmerman was the driver that was killed in a crash in the area of 192nd and F Street Thursday night.

She was eight months pregnant.

"Officer Sara Zimmerman served the Douglas County Community for fifteen years. She possessed a unique combination of wisdom, compassion, and optimism that changed the lives of everyone she met. There are hundreds, if not thousands of incarcerated people who have turned their lives around as a result of her influence. As a member of the Douglas County Department of Corrections family, she was the first to give of her time and talent to any co-worker in need. She made us all better people," said Myers.

The statement went on to express the emotions felt after Zimmerman's passing.

"To lose Sara is beyond comprehension. To lose her in the manner we did when she was about to welcome her son into the world makes this loss nearly unbearable. We will honor her memory by trying to emulate her legacy in everyone we meet," said Myers. "Our most heartfelt condolences go out to her husband Brian, also a Douglas County Correctional Officer, and to all of her family and loved ones."

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.