Douglas County Department of Corrections reports death of an inmate on Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Department of Corrections reported the death of an inmate on Sunday.

According to authorities, at 5:14 a.m. 69-year-old Ecclesiastes Oliver was found unresponsive. Life-saving care was done by corrections personnel and Oliver was transported to Nebraska Medicine by the Omaha Fire Department, where he continued to receive life-saving care.

Oliver did not survive and was pronounced dead at 9:06 a.m.

Officials said that they have no further comment pending the resolution of a grand jury investigation as required by state law.

Oliver entered corrections on Sept. 19 for a federal charge of assault on a federal employee.

