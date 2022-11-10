Douglas County Department of Corrections reports in-custody death

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The director of the Douglas County Department of Corrections says a man has died in custody early Wednesday.

Mark Jontz, 59, was found unresponsive in his cell.

Life-saving care was initiated immediately by corrections personnel but Jontz was declared deceased by fire department personnel at 3:47 a.m. Wednesday.

Jontz entered corrections on Nov. 4, 2022 in lieu of $1,068 in fines and costs related to two charges of Driving Under Suspension and No Proof of Insurance.

Officials have no further comments pending the resolution of a grand jury investigation, which is required by state law.

