Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Douglas County Department of Corrections reports in-custody death

Jail Handcuffs
WRTV photo
Jail Handcuffs
Posted at 11:01 AM, Nov 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-10 12:01:00-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The director of the Douglas County Department of Corrections says a man has died in custody early Wednesday.

Mark Jontz, 59, was found unresponsive in his cell. 

Life-saving care was initiated immediately by corrections personnel but Jontz was declared deceased by fire department personnel at 3:47 a.m. Wednesday.

Jontz entered corrections on Nov. 4, 2022 in lieu of $1,068 in fines and costs related to two charges of Driving Under Suspension and No Proof of Insurance.

Officials have no further comments pending the resolution of a grand jury investigation, which is required by state law.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018