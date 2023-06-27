Douglas County deputies arrest Waterloo man in connection to 'armed disturbance'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In a news release, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) says that deputies were dispatched to Lincoln Avenue in Waterloo after reports of an armed disturbance. Douglas County 911 advised law enforcement that a man was actively shooting from inside the residence.

This is what we know from the sheriff's office:

DCSO says that deputies formed a perimeter around the residence and ordered the suspect out of the house. The suspect was taken into custody without incident. A loaded firearm and shell casings were located inside the residence, according to the release.

The suspect was identified as Matthew Dickmeyer, 27, of Waterloo. He was taken into custody and booked into Douglas County Department of Corrections for allegedly discharging a firearm at a person, building, or vehicle; and use of a firearm to commit a felony.

