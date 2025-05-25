Douglas County deputy identified in Thursday shooting

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office have identified the deputy who shot and killed 19 year-old Janidi Ibrahim as Sergent Jessie Ronk. Ronk has been with the DCSO for 12 years, and is currently a supervisor for their special operations group. he is currently on administrative leave.

Thursday morning, near 48th and Pratt Street, was when shot. He remained seated in the driver's seat of a SUV, after multiple suspects fled from the vehicle Investigators found two guns in the vehicle.

Sunday, in a video posted to "X" by Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Aaron Hanson says that they will conduct an interview with Ronk that afternoon, as their investigation continues. He also mentioned that all body camera footage will not be released until it is seen by an impartial jury.

