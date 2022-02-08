Douglas County District Court drops 13 defendants from mask mandate lawsuit

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The District Court of Douglas County dismissed 13 of the 15 defendants who were named in a lawsuit filed by the state in opposition to the Omaha mask mandate.
The mandate was ordered by Douglas County Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse who will remain as a defendant along with Douglas County.
Parties dismissed from the case include:
- Douglas County Health Department
- Douglas County Board of Health
- Chris Rodgers, President of the Douglas County Board of Health
- John M. Wade, Vice President of the Douglas County Board of Health
- Jeanee Weiss, Secretary of the Douglas County Board of Health
- Dr. Andrea Jones, member of the Douglas County Board of Health
- Dr. Keyonna King, member of the Douglas County Board of Health
- Dr. Stuart McNally, member of the Douglas County Board of Health
- Dr. Marlene Wilken, member of the Douglas County Board of Health
- Selene Espinoza, member of the Douglas County Board of Health
- Ben Gray, member of the Douglas County Board of Health
- Douglas County Sheriff’s Office
- Thomas J. Wheeler, Douglas County Sheriff.
