Douglas County District Court drops 13 defendants from mask mandate lawsuit

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The District Court of Douglas County dismissed 13 of the 15 defendants who were named in a lawsuit filed by the state in opposition to the Omaha mask mandate.

The mandate was ordered by Douglas County Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse who will remain as a defendant along with Douglas County.

Parties dismissed from the case include:

Douglas County Health Department

Douglas County Board of Health

Chris Rodgers, President of the Douglas County Board of Health

John M. Wade, Vice President of the Douglas County Board of Health

Jeanee Weiss, Secretary of the Douglas County Board of Health

Dr. Andrea Jones, member of the Douglas County Board of Health

Dr. Keyonna King, member of the Douglas County Board of Health

Dr. Stuart McNally, member of the Douglas County Board of Health

Dr. Marlene Wilken, member of the Douglas County Board of Health

Selene Espinoza, member of the Douglas County Board of Health

Ben Gray, member of the Douglas County Board of Health

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office

Thomas J. Wheeler, Douglas County Sheriff.

