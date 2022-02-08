Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Douglas County District Court drops 13 defendants from mask mandate lawsuit

Dr. Huse and Douglas County still named in suit
items.[0].image.alt
Steffani Nolte (KMTV)
Douglas County Courthouse in Omaha, Nebraska
Douglas County Courthouse in Omaha
Posted at 3:34 PM, Feb 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-08 16:40:41-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The District Court of Douglas County dismissed 13 of the 15 defendants who were named in a lawsuit filed by the state in opposition to the Omaha mask mandate.

The mandate was ordered by Douglas County Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse who will remain as a defendant along with Douglas County.

Parties dismissed from the case include:

  • Douglas County Health Department
  • Douglas County Board of Health
  • Chris Rodgers, President of the Douglas County Board of Health
  • John M. Wade, Vice President of the Douglas County Board of Health
  • Jeanee Weiss, Secretary of the Douglas County Board of Health
  • Dr. Andrea Jones, member of the Douglas County Board of Health
  • Dr. Keyonna King, member of the Douglas County Board of Health
  • Dr. Stuart McNally, member of the Douglas County Board of Health
  • Dr. Marlene Wilken, member of the Douglas County Board of Health
  • Selene Espinoza, member of the Douglas County Board of Health
  • Ben Gray, member of the Douglas County Board of Health
  • Douglas County Sheriff’s Office
  • Thomas J. Wheeler, Douglas County Sheriff.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018