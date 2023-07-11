Watch Now
Douglas County district judge cited for DUI on July 2

State of Nebraska
Posted at 4:22 PM, Jul 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-11 17:22:06-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Douglas County District Court Judge Tressa Alioth was cited on July 2 for driving under the influence.

She was cited near 166th and Whitmore Streets, according to an incident report from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

The report says her blood alcohol concentration was .088% which is just over the legal limit. She was also cited for transporting a child while intoxicated.

Alioth is expected to appear in court in August.

