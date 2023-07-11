Douglas County district judge cited for DUI on July 2

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Douglas County District Court Judge Tressa Alioth was cited on July 2 for driving under the influence.

She was cited near 166th and Whitmore Streets, according to an incident report from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

The report says her blood alcohol concentration was .088% which is just over the legal limit. She was also cited for transporting a child while intoxicated.

Alioth is expected to appear in court in August.

