Douglas County Election Commissioner Brian Kruse reappointed by Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a release from Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts’ office, the governor has reappointed Douglas County Election Commissioner Brian Kruse.

Kruse has served as Douglas County’s election commissioner since 2016.

The governor’s office said, “By law, the Governor appoints the election commissioners for Douglas, Sarpy, and Lancaster Counties. The appointment is a four-year term.”

