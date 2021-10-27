Watch
Douglas County Election Commissioner Brian Kruse reappointed by Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts

State of Nebraska
Today, Governor Pete Ricketts announced the reappointment of Brian W. Kruse as Douglas County Election Commissioner. Kruse has served as Douglas County Election Commissioner since 2016.
Brian Kruse
Posted at 4:00 PM, Oct 27, 2021
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a release from Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts’ office, the governor has reappointed Douglas County Election Commissioner Brian Kruse.

Kruse has served as Douglas County’s election commissioner since 2016.

The governor’s office said, “By law, the Governor appoints the election commissioners for Douglas, Sarpy, and Lancaster Counties. The appointment is a four-year term.”

