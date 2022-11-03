Douglas County Election Commissioner shares tips for voters ahead of Tuesday's midterm election

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Five days before the midterm elections, Douglas County Election Commissioner Brian Kruse shared some tips for voters.

Before casting a ballot, he said the best place to go is online at votedouglascounty.org.

"If you put just a little bit of information in there, you can find a picture of your polling place," Kruse said.

Voters can also find personalized sample ballots and see exactly what they’ll be voting on.

For those planning to vote before next Tuesday, there’s still time; however, voters should avoid turning ballots in by mail.

"Ballots have to be in our possession by 8 p.m. on election night," Kruse said. "Please use one of our dropboxes."

There are 13 ballot dropbox locations across the county. Kruse said voters should make sure to sign the back of the ballot before dropping it off.

With recent concerns over election security, Kruse assured Douglas County voters they have nothing to worry about.

"Voters in Douglas County can be confident that when they cast their ballot and they turn it in and it’s accepted that their voice is heard," he said. "Our counting machines are never connected to each other or the internet."

Douglas County voters can also vote early in person at the Douglas County Election Commissioners' Office during regular business hours and on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.