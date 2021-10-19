Douglas County election staff anticipating increase in precincts with congressional redistricting

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Last month, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts signed off on congressional redistricting maps drawn up by the Nebraska Legislature. Now, according to a release from the Douglas County Election Commission, the office is anticipating some additional precincts in addition to new boundaries.

“Population growth and changes to legislative districts in Douglas County will result in precinct boundary changes. We expect the total number of precincts to increase slightly,” stated Brian W. Kruse, Douglas County Election Commissioner. “Our staff will complete this important work by the October 31, 2021 deadline.”

The department added, “Revised precinct boundaries are then provided to political subdivisions such as utilities, schools, cities, community colleges, natural resources districts, and educational service units, to evaluate their district boundaries. Updated political subdivision maps must then be provided to the Douglas County Election Commission by December 30, 2021.”

The new maps are available on the Douglas County website .

Voters with questions about the redistricting can contact the Douglas County Election Commission at (402) 444-VOTE (8683) or visit www.votedouglascounty.com.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.