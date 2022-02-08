Douglas County enacts burn ban Tuesday morning

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday evening, Fire Chief Joel Sacks of Ponca Hills announced a county-wide burn ban on behalf of Douglas County fire department chiefs.

The ban is currently in effect and will remain in effect until further notice. Dry weather conditions and high winds are presenting high fire danger; burning debris could be swept up and burn out of control.

Until the burn ban is lifted, all existing open-burn permits are placed on hold.

