Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Douglas County enacts burn ban Tuesday morning

items.[0].image.alt
David Goldman/AP
File: Embers float into the night sky as Caroline Clarin pokes a bonfire at her home in Dalton, Minn. on Oct. 29, 2021.
Fleeing Afghanistan Middle America
Posted at 11:12 AM, Feb 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-08 12:12:01-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday evening, Fire Chief Joel Sacks of Ponca Hills announced a county-wide burn ban on behalf of Douglas County fire department chiefs.

The ban is currently in effect and will remain in effect until further notice. Dry weather conditions and high winds are presenting high fire danger; burning debris could be swept up and burn out of control.

Until the burn ban is lifted, all existing open-burn permits are placed on hold.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018