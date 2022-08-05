Douglas County Health Department announces 4 new suspected cases of monkeypox

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) announced Friday that there are four new suspected cases of monkeypox being investigated.

The two newest cases are in men under 50.

Contact tracing has been initiated, according to the health department. DCHD will not be releasing any additional details on these individuals to protect their privacy.

These new cases bring the number of cases to eight suspected monkeypox cases in Douglas County.

DCHD’s vaccine supply remains extremely limited and will be approved only for those individuals at the highest risk.

