Douglas County Health Department, EPA offers education on lead

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A virtual meeting was held on Wednesday to discuss lead in Omaha.

One of the nation's largest lead smelting plants, no longer located here contributed to significant amounts of lead exposure to children.

The EPA and Douglas County Health Department recommend children under seven be screened yearly.

But education and outreach in addition to those screenings are available as are inspections for lead.

"Our philosophy is to make sure that our community members get the information they need so they need so they can take proper measures to protect their children," Saul Lopez, City of Omaha lead hazard control program.

For more information go to the Omaha Lead Registry website or contact them by phone at 402-731-3045.

